Government will be ready with second version of model Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act by next year, aiming to increase farmers’ income by measures like taking contract farming out of the law.

NITI Aayog and Agriculture Ministry are working on the new model law, which can be adopted by the states. At present, few states like Punjab have come out with separate contract farming law.

The new APMC Act will also have provision for promoting online or spot (e-national agriculture market) agriculture market platforms and ensure that all these measures are revenue neutral for states.