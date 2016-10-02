With investors now looking ahead to the Reserve Bank of India’s October 4 monetary policy review, which will be a first for both the Governor and the newly constituted Monetary Policy Committee, economists are divided over the likely outcome, opining that there are strong grounds for both cutting interest rates, as well as for maintaining the status quo.

Urjit Patel, who was elevated last month to the central bank governor’s position, is expected to announce the interest rate decision based on the majority view in the six-member MPC. Mr. Patel, the panel’s chairman, will have the casting vote in case of a tie.

Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist of Citi India, argued that slower retail inflation in August opens up the possibility of a rate cut.

“The August CPI has opened up the possibility of a 25 basis points rate cut in the October 4th policy as the “upside risks” envisaged by the RBI to its March ’17 CPI target have substantially diminished,” Mr. Chakraborty wrote in a research note. Soft economic data like the first-quarter GDP numbers and contraction in July IIP also bolster the case for policy action and the RBI could make another 25 bps rate cut in December as well, he said.

India’s industrial output slowed in July, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracting 2.4 per cent. Data also showed retail inflation slowed significantly with CPI-based price gains easing to 5.05 per cent in August.

State Bank of India’s chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh said he won’t be surprised if the RBI cuts the benchmark interest rate more than 25 bps on Oct 4. “Market has possibly factored in a 25 bps repo rate reduction. I will not be surprised if the rate cut is more than 25 bps,” he said.

The RBI has cut the repo rate by 150 bps since January 2015 to 6.5 per cent.

However, there are factors which could hinder further monetary easing.

Economists at Nomura projected a 40 per cent probability of a rate cut on October 4, with their base case view being for a rate cut in December.

“The timing is a close call,” they wrote in a note to clients. Assigning a probability of 60 per cent to a cut in December, they added that “by then, the FCNR(B) redemptions would be behind us and the MPC would also have seen two sub-5 per cent inflation prints (for September and October CPI).”

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings, said RBI will look at some more inflation points before taking a decision. Also “RBI would like to wait for comments of the U.S. Fed at its November meeting,” he said.