Millennials plan finances better: study

Millennials are better financial planners, as per a survey by Aviva Life Insurance. The study also found that childless couples are better at financial planning than couples with children, and South Indians manage money better than their North Indian counterparts.

The report stated that 81% of Indian parents don’t know the cost of higher education in the future, 71% of parents in India are willing to go into debt to fund their child's higher education, 89% of healthcare expenditure is done out of pocket, and that those who do save for their retirement are on course to achieve only 71% of the income they will need.

The survey report measured respondents and scored them on two indices — the Dream Index and the Plan Index. The Dream Index takes into account whether the respondents had an estimate of time horizons, an estimate of the expenditure amounts involved, a clear articulation of life goals, and an awareness of the various financial asset classes that can be used.

The Plan Index represents “firm action plans that people have to achieve these key life goals”, such as tracking progress of the plans, covering the risk factors, etc.

Overall, Indians scored 61 out of 100 in the Dream Index, but only 24 in the Plan Index.

“No dream is too big when it comes to Indians today, who are shining across the global stage,” Trevor Bull, MD & CEO, Aviva Life Insurance, said. “However, when it comes to planning for life goals, most Indians don’t have concrete financial plans to achieve their life goals.”

Digging deeper, the report found that Millennials are turning out to be better financial planners, with the respondents aged between 25-29 years of age scoring 31 out of 100 on the Plan Index. Those in the 36-45 age group scored only 16 in this metric.

Couples with dual incomes and no children scored the highest on the Plan Index, with a score of 31, while couples with a single income and no children scored 29. Couples with children, whether with a single income or double income, scored only 21 on the Plan Index, below the all-India average.