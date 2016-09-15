Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will review the quarterly performance of public sector banks and financial institutions on Friday, the Ministry of Finance announced. The review will include banks’ performance in terms of overall credit growth, financial inclusion and the performance of their social sector programs. The performance of Stand-Up India and MUDRA Schemes will also be reviewed during the meeting, which would also see discussions on the steps taken to expedite the recovery of bad loans.

