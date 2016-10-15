India suffered a loss of almost a billion dollar over the past year due to temporary Internet shutdowns in the country – more that any other country during the same period, according to a recent study by research firm Brookings.

The study, which examines such shutdowns in 19 countries over the past year, found that in India there were 22 such shutdowns, totalling to about 70 days.

According to the study, by Darrell M. West, VP and Director of Governance Studies and Founding Director of the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings, there were 81 disruptions in 19 countries between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016.

These disruptions lasted 753 days in total across all countries, costing at least $2.4 billion in GDP globally.

Besides India, there were 22 such incidents in Iraq, 8 in the non-ISIS controlled parts of Syria, 6 in Pakistan, 3 in Turkey, and 2 each in Bangladesh, Brazil, North Korea, Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and Vietnam, among other places.

In economic costs of Internet shutdowns, India was followed by Saudi Arabia ($465 million), Morocco ($320 million), Iraq ($ 209 million) and Brazil ($116 million).

Mr. West noted that the shutdowns of mobile Internet services in Rohtak in India on February 19, 2016, in response to street demonstrations in Rohtak and Jhajjar, alone cost $90 million. The disruption lasted more than a week.