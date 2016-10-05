Indian industry and the Geneva-based World Economic Forum – a global body for public-private cooperation – said on Wednesday that the recent New Delhi-Islamabad standoff will not impact the growth prospects of South Asia including India.

Speaking to mediapersons ahead of the WEF-Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) ‘India Economic Summit’ that will begin on Thursday, Jennifer Blanke, chief economist and member of the Executive Committee, WEF, said South Asia was the world’s fastest growing region and there was no reason to believe that the recent geo-political tension will impact the region’s growth prospects. “There is a sense of excitement that growth will happen and I remain bullish on South Asia. There are several challenges in the region, which are at the same time opportunities as well,” she said.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director-General, CII, also said the economy and business in India and South Asia will not get affected due the tension at the India-Pakistan border. He added, “We see demand picking up and more investments coming in. There has been a strong monsoon and good agricultural bounce-back... Indian industry has appreciated the government’s position on foreign policy and it has had a positive impact so far on the region’s growth.”

Philipp Rosler, member of the Managing Board, WEF, told The Hindu, “The more peaceful the environment, the better it will be for investments and business. We are lucky the Summit has not been affected due to the tension. However, at the same time, we hope for a quick and peaceful resolution (of issues).”

On criticism that the Summit was losing relevance as important members of the NDA government, including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are not taking part in it, Mr. Banerjee said, Mr. Jaitley is unable to attend as he is on an official visit to Canada and the U.S. Besides, the Summit’s focus is on topics that are concerning ministries other than finance as well, he said. These included digital economy, travel & tourism, energy, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, start-ups, skill development, gender equity, urbanisation, boosting manufacturing and urbanisation.

Ms. Blanke said though monetary policy is important to boost growth, structural reforms such as ensuring labour market flexibility are also critical to power growth. Sarita Nayyar, Managing Director, WEF USA said the WEF is undertaking some initiatives with states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to increase farmer income by helping forge partnerships around value chains. Another important topic of discussion will be fighting cybercrime through public-private partnerships, she said. Mr. Rosler said the WEF is looking to help kickoff for some projects in digital infrastructure, financial inclusion as well as education and health.