German Ambassador Martin Ney on Wednesday said India and the European Union need to have a modern, bilateral investment protection agreement as the existing pact between them has become “somewhat outdated.”

“There is a definite need for a modern investment protection agreement. The existing agreement needs a fresh look at the legal route,” he declared, while expressing optimism over the negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement between India-EU to resume by the year end.

Stating that both India and the EU realised the need for a modern investment protection agreement, Mr. Ney said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had, a year ago, favoured resumption of the FTA negotiations.

Year-end resumption

Ever since, there had been some movement, including EU Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom writing to her counterpart in India offering to resume negotiations.

“I am quite optimistic that by the end of the year we might see resumption of the (FTA) negotiations,” the Ambassador said, expressing confidence that such an agreement would be in India’s interest. Apart from opening the doors for Indian products, it would help them conform to international quality standards and bring down the cost of production.

On Indo-German bilateral trade, which is about $17.33 billion, he said that Germany is the sixth-largest trading partner for India overall and the largest within the European Union. The bilateral trade was on an upward trend, too, he said.