The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved initiating the process of winding up of Hindustan Diamond Company Pvt. Ltd. (HDCPL) — a 50:50 joint venture of the Government of India and De Beers Centenary Mauritius Ltd (DBCML).

The HDCPL was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 in 1978.

The objective of the Company was to supply rough diamonds to the diamond processing industry in India - particularly to small- and medium-sized diamond jewellery exporters who had no direct access to rough diamonds.

The supply was to come from Diamond Trading Company (DTC), London, the marketing arm of De Beers which held a large chunk of the world’s rough diamonds market.

The winding up of HDCPL is not likely to affect the supply of rough diamonds to Indian diamantaires as the Indian diamond industry has grown in these years and several Indian players are sightholders (or part of a list of authorised bulk purchasers) with top diamond producers now, an official statement said.