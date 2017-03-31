India to support resistance to protectionism at G20 meet

more-in

Despite a formal statement by the world’s largest economies being silent on concerns over protectionist measures, India — which was a part of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting on March 17-18 — said Friday that it strongly supported ‘resistance’ to all forms of protectionism.

“India strongly supports resistance to all forms of protectionism, and is fully with Germany (which is holding the G20 Presidency) on measures to open up trade in goods and services,” said Jayant Narlikar, Deputy Secretary, Finance Ministry and a member of the G20 India Secretariat, at an event organised by the German Embassy.

Meanwhile, Andreas Lux, Head of G20 Presidency team (global economy / framework for growth), German Federal Ministry of Finance, said the failure to incorporate the sentence — “we will resist all forms of protectionism” — in the March 17-18 meeting communique was a “major setback for us (Germany) and India.”

A communique issued at an earlier meeting in 2016 had included that phrase. Reports had said the phrase was dropped from the March communique as it did not receive U.S. support. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was quoted as having said the new administration considered that “the historical language was not relevant.”

Referring to the March 17-18 meeting communique, which had only stated “We are working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies”, Mr. Lux said, “We hope for a much more positive language against protectionism at the Hamburg meeting (G20 leaders summit in July).”

‘Ability to survive’

Mr. Lux said G20 had the ability to cope with setbacks and survive them, adding that: “Lots of people in the new U.S. administration may not be used to (working on ) international cooperation... we will learn from them and they will learn from us... we are still quite optimistic (on ensuring resistance to protectionism),” he added.

On expansion of the G20, he said there were no such plans currently, adding, however, that the G20 had been conducting a lot of outreach activities in countries, especially in Africa.

Mr. Narlikar said issues of interest to India included ensuring ease of mobility of skilled professionals across the world. “There is a lot of talk about ‘free movement of capital’. We (India) are keen on free movement of labour, especially high-skilled labour, and we are ready to work with other G20 members on that.”

India is also keen on ensuring energy access. “Every household needs to be given some kind of energy access. We know that eliminating (fossil fuel) subsidies which are inefficient and promoting wasteful consumption is important, and we even have direct benefit transfer scheme. However, we cannot agree to any timeline to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies,” Mr. Narlikar said.