With over $1 billion in revenue already, India is poised to become one of the top four markets for technology giant Cisco in the next few years on the back of strong growth in government and enterprise business.

The $49-billion firm, which has some 11,000 employees in India, counts the South Asian nation as its second headquarters after the U.S. “If you look at our performance over the last couple of years, our business is over $1 billion in India. Last year, it grew over 20 per cent,” Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins told PTI.

He added that the company would continue to invest and launch new projects in India. “India is already among our top five markets, absolutely,” he said. Cisco’s leading markets include the U.S., Japan and China.

Among top four



Cisco President India and SAARC Dinesh Malkani added: “In the next few years, we should be top 3 or 4 (in terms of revenue).” Asked if this could be achieved before 2020, Mr. Malkani replied in the affirmative.