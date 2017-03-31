India requires investment for two decades to meet its deficit: Arun Jaitley

more-in

India has an infrastructure deficit that could take nearly two decades to bridge, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday, while inaugurating the regional office of European Investment Bank (EIB) in Delhi.

“One of the largest infrastructure creation programme which is going on in India and I think at least in the next two decades, I see India’s hands full in trying to expand its infrastructure and get rid of the deficit that existed in India,” Mr. Jaitley said.

He added that there are no noises of protectionism in India as witnessed in other parts of the world. “Contrary to all the global noises we see in various parts of the world, there are no noises of protectionism in India and therefore, we are amongst the most open economies in the world,” the Finance Minister said.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced commitment of 450 million euro for supporting sustainable transport and renewable energy projects. Out of 450 million euro funding, EIB has committed a loan of 200 million euros to State Bank of India for funding solar projects across India. SBI Managing Director B Sriram said the interest on the loan will be at a concessional rate.

Besides, the EIB has also committed to release the second tranche of 250 million euros for construction of Lucknow Metro.

Stressing that investment will be required in sectors such as public transport, water management, rural infrastructure among others, he said investment will pick up momentum in the years to come, “I do see this programme of infrastructure investment picking up pace over next two decades because that’s the extent of deficit that we have in India,” he said.

“As the world’s largest multilateral public bank and a global leader in financing climate action, the EU Bank recognises that the time is right to increase our engagement across South Asia,” EIB President Dr. Werner Hoyer said, adding that the bank has supported long-term investment in India for more than two decades.

Mr. Jaitley said the opening up of EIB’s regional office in India will help it understand the value of investments in the country and also assist the government in attracting them to invest more in India.

Dr. Hoyer later called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior officials of the Bank, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“In course of the conversation today the Prime Minister explained India’s policies in the areas of climate change and environmental sustainability,” the statement said.