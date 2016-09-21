High import duties, trade pact impasse irk Germany

Wants investment protection pact in free trade agreement

German industry's major concerns regarding doing business in India are unavailability of land, high duties on goods, shortage of skilled workers, absence of an India-European Union (EU) investment protection pact and the impasse in the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

German Ambassador Martin Ney said on Tuesday that his country would take up these issues with India next week when the two sides meet regarding a fast-track mechanism to sort out problems relating to bilateral trade and investment. These issues were taken up with New Delhi in October last year as well, he said. Mr. Ney said Germany was keen to ensure that the proposed India-EU FTA incorporates an investment protection pact as well.

Meanwhile, the German Engineering Federation VDMA — which is also Europe’s largest industrial network with over 3,150 member companies and representing one million jobs in Germany — highlighted the difficulties in getting market access in India by stating that the total fees (duties) paid for imports to India remain among the highest in the world. “An India-EU FTA could help here,” said VDMA President Reinhold Festge here today. “That’s why VDMA is hoping that the (FTA) negotiations, which seem to be stalling at the moment, are intensified,” he told the media..

On land-related matters, he said the key obstacles in India were unclear ownership, high prices and the lack of available land. Commenting on the lack of enough skilled workers, he said, “to our information, only around five per cent of school leavers in India currently have access to qualified apprenticeship. As a result, industry in India will have to continue to work hard to teach their staff what they need to know.”

On the India government’s Make-in-India initiative, Festge said modern machinery from Germany could help India make ‘huge leaps’ forward in terms of efficiency.

“India cannot meet the demand through local production. VDMA, therefore, hopes that the measures will take effect quickly and India can return to the path of investment,” he said.

Germany is the seventh largest foreign investor in India with $8.64 billion worth foreign direct investment (FDI), accounting for three per cent of the total FDI of $288.6 billion during April 2000-March 2016.