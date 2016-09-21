Business » Economy

NEW DELHI, September 21, 2016
Updated: September 21, 2016 02:07 IST

High import duties, trade pact impasse irk Germany

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
TOPICS

economy, business and finance

Wants investment protection pact in free trade agreement

German industry's major concerns regarding doing business in India are unavailability of land, high duties on goods, shortage of skilled workers, absence of an India-European Union (EU) investment protection pact and the impasse in the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Investment protection

German Ambassador Martin Ney said on Tuesday that his country would take up these issues with India next week when the two sides meet regarding a fast-track mechanism to sort out problems relating to bilateral trade and investment. These issues were taken up with New Delhi in October last year as well, he said. Mr. Ney said Germany was keen to ensure that the proposed India-EU FTA incorporates an investment protection pact as well.

Meanwhile, the German Engineering Federation VDMA — which is also Europe’s largest industrial network with over 3,150 member companies and representing one million jobs in Germany — highlighted the difficulties in getting market access in India by stating that the total fees (duties) paid for imports to India remain among the highest in the world. “An India-EU FTA could help here,” said VDMA President Reinhold Festge here today. “That’s why VDMA is hoping that the (FTA) negotiations, which seem to be stalling at the moment, are intensified,” he told the media..

Land ownership

On land-related matters, he said the key obstacles in India were unclear ownership, high prices and the lack of available land. Commenting on the lack of enough skilled workers, he said, “to our information, only around five per cent of school leavers in India currently have access to qualified apprenticeship. As a result, industry in India will have to continue to work hard to teach their staff what they need to know.”

On the India government’s Make-in-India initiative, Festge said modern machinery from Germany could help India make ‘huge leaps’ forward in terms of efficiency.

“India cannot meet the demand through local production. VDMA, therefore, hopes that the measures will take effect quickly and India can return to the path of investment,” he said.

Germany is the seventh largest foreign investor in India with $8.64 billion worth foreign direct investment (FDI), accounting for three per cent of the total FDI of $288.6 billion during April 2000-March 2016.

More In: Economy | Business
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
The Hindu Businessline
Most Popular


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Economy

PERSONAL SPENDING: Higher consumption demand is projected to offset a significant reduction in government spending in coming months.

‘Domestic consumption to lift GVA growth to 7.7%’

CPI inflation could accelerate to an average of 5.1% this year, says Moody’s »