HDFC plans to raise ₹13,000 crore

Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) — the country’s largest mortgage lender — has charted out its next phase of growth which includes buying stressed real estate assets, foraying into health insurance and acquiring home financiers.

To support its growth plan, its board on Tuesday approved equity capital raising of ₹13,000 crore — of which ₹8,500 crore will be infused in HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank’s board is meeting on Wednesday to finalise its fund raising plans. HDFC first raised equity in 1994 and again in 2007. Between 2010 and 2015, it had raised funds by issuing warrants.

“We will infuse a maximum ₹8,500 crore in HDFC Bank to maintain our stake, which is slightly above 21%,” said Keki Mistry, vice chairman and CEO, HDFC. Funds would be raised either this financial year or early next fiscal. He said both qualified institutional placement and private placement options were open for the purpose.

Mr. Mistry said HDFC saw opportunity in unsold real estate assets which can be taken over for completion.

“There is is an opportunity of investment in the stressed real estate market. We have a lot of expertise in real estate. Our core competence is housing, we understand housing. We also know that all over the country, there are projects... under stress; we can probably take over those projects and entrust the completion to a proper developer; and, with the HDFC brand, with our supervision, we can sell it at a higher price,” he said, clarifying that such an opportunity may not emerge immediately but over 2-4 years.

Affordable housing

The home finance business, particularly affordable housing, is also seen as a big opportunity in the coming years. HDFC said it wanted to grow both organically and inorganically.

“Another opportunity would be inorganic growth in the housing finance business. [This] business offers massive opportunity for growth. The growth opportunities are huge because of under penetration in mortgage business. Secondly, India has a young population.

“Two-thirds of our population is below 35 years of age and the average age of first time home buyers in India is 37 or 38 years; ... all these people will need housing and therefore housing finance.”

Funds raised would also be used to invest in subsidiaries like HDFC Credila, the educational loan subsidiary and HDFC Ergo, the general insurance JV, he said.

“We see massive opportunity in the health insurance space. We would like to get in health insurance in a big way through partnership or with HDFC ERGO. That would require a reasonably large amount of investment,” Mr. Mistry said.