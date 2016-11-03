Following the notification of the Constitutional (122nd Amendment) Act, 2014, no State will be able to remain outside the GST regime.

"Zero-tax rate to apply to 50 per cent of items in Consumer Price Index basket, including foodgrains used by common man," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The GST Council has pegged the GST rate structure at 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

The Council, which began its two-day deliberations in New Delhi on Thursday decided on the four-tier tax structure with some tinkering of the Centre’s proposal. “We have been able to finalise GST rate structure,” said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

“Five per cent duty will be levied on items of mass consumption used by common people; two standard rates of 12 and 18 per cent will be there in GST,” Mr. Jaitley said.

“Items taxed at 30-31 per cent (excise plus VAT) will be taxed at 28 per cent," he added.

“Additional revenue from highest tax slab to be used to keep essential use items at 5 per cent and transfering common use items to 18 per cent," he said. “Luxuary cars, tobacco, aerated drinks to be levied with a cess which along with clean energy cess would be used to compensate states for loss of revenue."

“Compensation pool created through cess would be for five years," he said adding, “Rs. 50,000 crore is required to be paid to States for loss of revenue in the first year of GST rollout."

The Centre has proposed the tax structure at 6, 12, 18 and 26 per cent, the peak rate being for FMCG and consumer durables.