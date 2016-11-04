Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says the Council had narrowed its options down to two, from five that were on the table.

The fourth meeting of the GST Council on the key issue of dividing authority to assess tax between the Centre and the States, was inconclusive, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.

The Council, however, had narrowed its options down to two, from five that were on the table.

Mr. Jaitley said the ministers would meet for an informal session on November 20 to discuss the issue further. The next GST Council meeting was postponed from November 9-10 to November 24-25.

"One option is to divide assessees horizontally, where those with a turnover of less than Rs. 1.5 crore a year will be assessed by the States and those with more than that will be divided between the States and the Centre," Mr Jaitley said at a press conference at the conclusion of the two-day meeting.

The other option, he explained, was a vertical division of assessees. In this scenario, assessees will be divided into different strata—up to Rs. 5 crore, Rs. 5-10 crore, etc, for examples. These strata would then be randomly divided vertically according to a certain percentage.

"The issue is extremely contentious, as all the consequences are yet to be worked out, So we are not going to rush it," Mr Jaitley added.