Council decides to discuss the rate structure on November 3 and 4, and on November 9.

The third round of deliberations in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council ended in New Delhi, a day ahead of schedule, without a decision on rates structure. A participant of the meeting said the Council decided to discuss the rates structure in the next two meetings. These, it was decided, will take place on November 3 and 4, and on November 9.

The Council, which was meeting for the second day as part of a three-day meeting, cut it short as the States failed to come to a consensus on the rates. A Council member said that the States could not agree on the Centre's proposal for imposing a cess over and above the GST on ultra-luxury items such as big cars.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the States could not agree on the four-slab structure proposed by the Centre. He added that it was still possible, in his view, to meet the April 1, 2017 deadline for the rollout of the GST.

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the whole discussion in the first GST Council meeting would be revisited in the next meeting as the States said it was no longer possible to segregate services and goods. "For instance," he said, "restaurants register for both service tax and VAT."

Mr. Adhia said the Council could not take up for discussion the Centre's proposal of fixing the GST on gold at 4 per cent. Though the formula for determining the compensation amounts due to the States for making good the losses on their revenue collections after the shift to the GST regime, there was no consensus on the funding mechanism for these payments from the Centre.

The Centre has proposed the imposition of a cess over and above the GST on ultra luxuries to fund the compensations to the States, but the suggestion did not go down well with the States. The issue would be discussed afresh in the next meeting, he said.