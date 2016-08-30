Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that various legislations by this government including the passage of the GST Bill in Parliament and the approval of the Bankruptcy Code would boost the economy and that the government was now focussing on increasing banks’ abilities to support growth. “The Finance Minister said that foreign investment is important for India in order to have larger investment in infrastructure sector,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement. Mr Jaitley was speaking when the members of the visiting US CEOs forum called on him in his office on Tuesday. Mr Jaitley also said that the Government will now focus on increasing the banks’ ability to support growth. The Finance Minister mentioned the unanimous approval of the Constitution Amendment Bill relating to the Goods and Service Tax (GST) in both Houses of Parliament and also the approval of the Bankruptcy Code.