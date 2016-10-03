Governments in India are on track to spend $7.2 billion on IT products and services in 2016, an increase of 2.4 per cent over 2015, a report said.

According to a report from research and advisory firm Gartner, the forecast included spending on internal services, software, IT services, data centres, devices and telecom services by state, local governments and the central governments. As per the report, IT services, which included consulting, software support, business process outsourcing, IT outsourcing, implementation, and hardware support is expected to grow 9.3 per cent in 2016 to reach $1.8 billion – with the business process outsourcing sub-segment growing 21 per cent.

“Government spending on software will total $885 million in 2016, a 4.5 per cent increase from 2015,” said Moutusi Sau, principal research analyst at Gartner.