The Reserve Bank of India has asked the credit information companies (CIC) to deliver the credit score of customers, if requested, for free once a year. The CICs have been asked to implement this from January 1, 2017. The Free Full Credit Report (FFCR), including the credit score, once a year (January- December), should be made to individuals whose credit history is available with the CIC. “This report must show the latest position of the credit institutions’ exposure to the individual as per records available with the CIC,” a circular issued by the RBI said adding that the contents of the FFCR shall be the same as that provided to banks for their loan decisions.