Amid separate bilateral engagements with the U.S. and the UK to boost economic ties, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said negotiations on the Free Trade Agreements (FTA) not just concerning India and its trade partners, but those related to various other countries across the world are in a state of "gridlock".

Her statement comes in the backdrop of criticism from some quarters on the 'lack of progress' in India's FTA negotiations due to the perceived 'obstructionist' stance of the government especially in not agreeing to eliminate tariffs as part of the proposed FTAs.

Speaking at a function to release the book India and the World: Essays on Geoeconomics and Foreign Policy by Sanjaya Baru, Sitharaman said, "The truth is all FTA negotiations today are in gridlock globally... From Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP, involving the US and several Asia-Pacific nations) to Regional Comprehensive Economic Parnetship (RCEP, involving India, China and many Asia Pacific nations) to (the proposed agreement between) the European Union and the US, this is what everyone discusses."

She added, "The British delegation was here today, the US delegation is here and there will negotiations tomorrow. The fact is it is not just India but the whole world is worried about trade negotiations. Even as all of us want to push ahead with FTAs, each one of us is contained by domestic growth concerns. Today trade agreements and trade dialogues are being held back by a multipolar world, and it's not ideologies but economic priorities that are leading them away from the talks."

Earlier, Ms. Sitharaman held talks with top industry leaders on topics including manufacturing and energy, smart cities, medical devices and civil nuclear power with a view to strengthen ties with the US.

Referring to the meetings that the Indian business leaders had with their US partners, she said, "Lot of areas have been specifically looked into for greater cooperation between India and the US.. So on all this, there are various groups chaired by Indian business leader and his counterpart from the US. They have had these discussions prior to the (India-US) strategic & commercial dialogue."

The industry leaders who attended the meeting included Cyrus Mistry, Chairman, Tata Sons; Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal; ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar; HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.