Economy

Foyr.com raises $3.8 million

more-in

Property-tech company Foyr.com raises $3.8 mn

Foyr.com, a player in property-technology space, said it had raised $3.8 million in a Series-A funding round led by property consultancy firm Jones Lang LaSalle. A few individual and non-institutional investors took part in the round. The firm, initially backed by Astarc Ventures and Brick Eagle, would use the funds to enable deeper integration of its proprietary technology in realty projects and expand its brand in the global markets. “We are thrilled to get funds from the strategic investors like JLL,” said Foyr’s founder Shailesh Goswami, in a statement.

Post a Comment
More In Economy
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2017 10:29:18 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/foyrcom-raises-38-million/article22288728.ece

© The Hindu