Foyr.com raises $3.8 million

Property-tech company Foyr.com raises $3.8 mn

Foyr.com, a player in property-technology space, said it had raised $3.8 million in a Series-A funding round led by property consultancy firm Jones Lang LaSalle. A few individual and non-institutional investors took part in the round. The firm, initially backed by Astarc Ventures and Brick Eagle, would use the funds to enable deeper integration of its proprietary technology in realty projects and expand its brand in the global markets. “We are thrilled to get funds from the strategic investors like JLL,” said Foyr’s founder Shailesh Goswami, in a statement.