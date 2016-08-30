The Government on Tuesday announced the issuance of the fifth tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme. Applications for the bonds will be accepted from September 1 to September 9. The bonds will be issued on September 23. “The Bonds will be sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd., post offices and recognised stock exchanges, namely, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE.
Updated: August 30, 2016 23:19 IST
Fifth tranche of Gold Bond scheme opens on Sept. 1
