A disorderly reaction to possible U.S. interest rate hikes could disrupt capital flows and heighten asset price volatility in Asia, the International Monetary Fund said.

The prospect of subdued growth in advanced economies can also create negative spillovers for emerging Asian nations as weak exports weigh on the region’s growth and inflation, the IMF said in a report on the Asia-Pacific region.

“Should advanced economies continue to rely primarily on unconventional monetary policies to lift growth, this could lead to excess global liquidity, fanning capital flows to emerging market economies and contributing to excessive currency appreciation and deflation pressures,” the report said.

A recent slew of firm U.S. economic data has pushed up the dollar on market expectations the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in December.

Some central banks in the Asia-Pacific region may need to weigh the pros and cons of prolonged ultra-loose monetary policy with countries like Australia, South Korea and New Zealand seeing heavy money printing boost housing prices, the report said.

IMF welcomed the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ)decision to revamp its policy framework and commit to maintaining its ultra-easy policy until inflation overshoots its 2 percent target.“In Japan’s case, monetary policy should remain focused on lifting inflation and inflation expectations through further easing and enhancing the BoJ’s communication framework,” it said.