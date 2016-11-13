'The RBI urges that public need not be anxious, need not come over to banks repeatedly to draw and hoard'

Asserting that there is shortage of cash in small denominations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday urged people not to repeatedly withdraw money from banks.

“The Reserve Bank assures members of the public that enough cash in small denominations is also available at the Reserve Bank and banks,” it said.

“The Reserve Bank urges that public need not be anxious, need not come over to banks repeatedly to draw and hoard. Cash is available when they need it.”