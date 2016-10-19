Domestic airlines carried 82.30 lakh passengers in September registering a robust growth of about 23 per cent as compared with the same month last year. In the same month last year, the domestic passenger traffic stood at 66.66 lakh, official data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed on Wednesday. In August, the passenger traffic rose by 23.98 per cent. IndiGo continued to dominate the industry with its market share touching 40 per cent in September, well ahead of nearest competitors Jet Airways (16.2 per cent) and Air India (14.7 per cent). SpiceJet had the highest load factor with 93.5 per cent of its seats filled up in September. It was followed by GoAir (89.4 per cent), AirAsia (82.8 per cent) and IndiGo (82.1 per cent).
Updated: October 19, 2016 23:52 IST
Domestic air traffic grew 23% in September: DGCA
