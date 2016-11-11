Domestic airlines and the Indian Railways have imposed curbs on refunds for cancelled tickets. While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed domestic airlines not to issue refund for any ticket booked in cash using the old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, the Railways has stopped cash refunds for cancelled tickets worth Rs. 10,000 and above booked at the counters between November 9 and November 11. Railways refunds will be only through cheque or ECS [electronic clearing service], said a circular issued by Vikram Singh, Director, Passenger Marketing, at the Railway Board here on Thursday.

The government had allowed airport and railway counters to accept the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes till Nov. 11.