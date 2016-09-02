Indian manufacturing activity rose to a 13-month-high in August, driven by a pickup in both foreign and domestic demand, according to a private sector survey.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 52.6 in August, up from 51.8 in July.

A reading over 50 implies expansion, while one below 50 suggests a contraction.

Higher consumption in August, along with an expected increase over the next few months, is likely to bolster GDP growth in the next quarter, analysts said.

The expansion comes at a time when the first quarter of this financial year saw a 9.1 per cent growth in manufacturing.

“Indian manufacturers enjoyed a solid improvement in operating conditions during August,” according to the report. “With demand from the domestic and external markets picking up, companies raised output accordingly.”

“The latest PMI numbers are encouraging as they show buying orders index and output index.

Both rose while inflation in input and output prices remained subdued,” Rishi Shah, Economist at Deloitte India said.

“Importantly, they show that consumer goods is the strongest performing sector giving credence to the fact that demand is indeed picking up.”

Apart from this, new business inflows grew at their fastest pace since December 2014, according to the report.