India is not the only country to have opted for currency demonetisation. There are similar examples from other countries as well.

On demonetisation of higher denomination banknotes, the RBI said, “Rs.1,000 and Rs.10,000 banknotes, which were then in circulation were demonetised in January 1946. The higher denomination banknotes in Rs.1,000, Rs.5,000 and Rs.10,000 were reintroduced in the year 1954, and these banknotes were again demonetised in January 1978.”

Zimbabwe is another example, which went through hyper-inflation in 2008 following which its currency lost value. In June 2015, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said the country had “adopted the multiple currency system or dollarisation in 2009 and it is therefore necessary to demonetise the Zimbabwe $ unit to replace it with the multiple currency system.” In Zimbabwe’s case, demonetisation was critical for policy consistency and for enhancing consumer and business confidence, its central bank had said.

In Singapore, though Japanese “Banana” notes had been in circulation during the Japanese occupation, after the Japanese surrendered, the note was demonetised in 1945, the ‘Singapore Mint’ said.

In Fiji, its Reserve Bank said, “demonetisation of the pounds and shillings was necessary as Fiji transitioned to the new decimal currency structure from January 13, 1969.” It added, “Due to limited quantities remaining in circulation, these notes and coins now have collectors’.”

The central bank of the Philippines, decided to demonetise the New Design Series banknotes issued on 12 June 1985, to “align with the practice of other central banks around the world which change the design of their currency that has been in circulation for over 10 years.”