The Central Statistical Organisation has agreed to provide its advance estimates of GDP growth by the first week of January to facilitate the presentation of the Union Budget earlier than February 28, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said.

“We get the GDP advance estimates in the first week of February,” Mr. Das said. “This year, the CSO has agreed to give us this figure in the first week of January and based on that we can extrapolate the GDP for the current year and next year,” Mr Das said in an interview to Doordarshan.

“The expenditure numbers are not linked to the GDP figure, so this year we are adopting the extrapolation approach and next year, the CSO has taken steps to advance the data collection so we can get it by the first week of January,” he said.

Das expressed confidence that the economy will clock higher growth this year than the 7.6 per cent GDP growth in 2015-16 on the back of improved farm sector output.

He said there was nothing unusual about the high fiscal deficit recorded in the first half of the year, a two-decade high of 84 per cent of Budget estimates.

“Typically the fiscal deficit looks high in the first half of the year because the bulk of the revenues comes in the second half of the year, whereas expenditure is evenly paced,” he explained. “In the second half, the revenues will come in and the target of 3.5 per cent of GDP will be achieved.”

“This year, we expect GDP growth to be faster than what was seen last year,” Mr. Das said. “Last year, it was 7.6 per cent and this year will be faster because the last two years saw poor agricultural output. But this year that has been much stronger.”

“The Finance Bill will be a much more compact document,” due to the proposed rollout of the Goods and Services Tax in the coming fiscal year, he said. “There are always several changes in central excise and service tax that are incorporated in the Finance Bill. But they are now a part of GST, so those changes won’t be there in the Finance Bill.”

The Department of Revenue and the state governments are fully prepared for an April 1, 2017 rollout of GST, he said, adding that the tax legislations should be introduced in Parliament’s Winter session that starts on November 16.

On the merging of the rail budget with the general budget, the Secretary said that the rationale behind the division no longer exists and so the division has been finally done away with, which, he added, would lead to several benefits.

“This practice has been in place from 1924,” Mr Das said. “The size of the railway budget was similar to that of the general budget and being a commercial organisation, it was expected that the railways would contribute its surplus to the general revenues. Today, the position has changed and it is only about 10 per cent of the general budget.”

“The positive that we are gaining is that railways comes to the centre-stage of our fiscal planning and policy,” he said.

“Look at the highways sector. Highways was always a part of the general budget and it has grown significantly, with budgetary support as well as extra-budgetary instruments like annuity payments and the PPP model. The merging will enable us to give railways greater attention and will facilitate a multi-modal transport planning between railways, roads and shipping.”