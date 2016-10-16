Retail inflation may slow to less than 5 per cent in fiscal 2017 due to a decline in the volatility of food prices and proactive steps taken on supply management by the Centre, according to research reports by Edelweiss Securities and Yes Bank.

A lower inflation reading last month was predominantly driven by a sharp correction in vegetables’ inflation (down by 7.2 per cent) followed by disinflation in pulses (down 14 per cent) analysts at Edelweiss Securities wrote. “We expect CPI inflation to trail sub-5 per cent in FY 17,” they wrote.

“The continued fall in food inflation has been positively surprising the markets, undershooting our and street expectations for the second consecutive month.”

Retail inflation in September slowed to a 13-month low of 4.31 per cent mainly on account of easing vegetable prices, according to government data released on October 13.

Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 5.05 per cent in August. It was 4.41 per cent in September 2015.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been mandated to target inflation at 4 per cent, within a broader 2-6 per cent range.

CPI inflation was continuing on its southbound path in line with disinflationary trends, according to a Yes Bank Research report.

“We have revised downward our FY 17 forecast to 4.8 per cent from 5.1 per cent.” Regular imports of pulses and higher minimum support prices were likely to keep prices of pulses under check, according to the report.

“A more than expected seasonal correction in food prices, driven by a normal monsoon after two consecutive years of deficient rainfall contributed to a lower food inflation,” authors of the Yes Bank report wrote. Food price disinflation, sustaining on the back of improved crop yields, will lead to improved food supplies.

With the RBI revising downwards the minimum threshold for real interest rate in its recently concluded policy review, the Yes Bank team maintained its expectation of another 25 basis points repo rate cut by the central bank in the fourth quarter of 2016-17. However , both Edelweiss and Yes Bank saw a key upside risk that could emanate from rising crude oil prices and impact of the government wage increase.“Core CPI continued to remain sticky edging up to 4.88 per cent from 4.72 per cent in august driven mainly by two upward revisions in petrol and diesel prices.”