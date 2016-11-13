City Union Bank Ltd., (CUB) standalone net profit rose by 15 per cent to Rs.123.76 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016, due to decent growth in net interest income. The bank had reported net profit of Rs.107.84 crore for the corresponding year-ago period.

During the period under review, net interest income rose by 25.45 per cent to Rs.301.21 crore against Rs.240.10 crore and net interest margin stood at 4.20 per cent and return on assets were at 1.50 per cent.

Deposits of the bank increased by 11 per cent to Rs.28,393 crore from Rs.25,616 crore and advances went up by 17 per cent to Rs.22,215 crore from Rs.18,935 crore. There was a slippage in gross non-performing assets to 2.69 per cent from 2.01 per cent. Net NPA fell to 1.63 per cent from 1.36 per cent.

Briefing reporters, N. Kamakodi, CUB MD and CEO said there have been slippages in gross and net NPAs since last year. When compared on sequential basis, it was only four basis points. It was mainly due to steel sector lending.

“We achieved Rs.50,000 crore in total business in the second quarter. We were able to put in a consistent performance with steady increase in deposits and advances. We were able to maintain our assets quality though the atmosphere was not so conducive. We are looking at achieving 15-18 per cent growth for the current fiscal,” he said.