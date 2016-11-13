The Centre on November 7 notified the holding of annual survey of industries for 2015-16, which will collect data on assets and liabilities, employment and labour cost, receipts and expenses of companies, among other information.

The exercise is expected to be completed by June 2017.

While the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) is a regular feature since 1959, the latest edition which might be released towards the end of next year would feature these new elements.

It would be conducted nationwide except the State of Jammu & Kashmir where it will be undertaken under the J&K Collection of Statistics Act, 2010 and J&K Collection of Statistics Rules, 2012.

Information is required to be furnished for the Financial Year commencing from April 2015 and ending on March 31 2016 or for the Accounting Year of a unit ending on any date between April 2015 and March 2016.

The part one of the 2015-16 survey , would throw light on assets and liabilities, employment and labour cost, receipts, expenses, input items – indigenous and imported, products and by-products, distributive expenses of the registered industries.

The second part would focus on different aspects of labour statistics, namely, working days, man-days worked, absenteeism, labour turnover, man-hours worked, earning and social security benefits.

The inspectors would have access to business records of a unit, or any other legal document in support of the information furnished by the unit may be inspected by the statistics officer.