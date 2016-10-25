‘The move is not to be considered a government takeover or nationalisation of the companies’

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley kicked off discussions on a proposal wherein ailing units in the steel, power and shipping sectors could be brought under the management of select PSUs.

“The agenda for the meeting was whether we can involve management teams of certain successful PSUs to operate certain ailing units of companies in these sectors (steel, power, and shipping),” Mr. Jaitley told reporters following the meeting.

“Public sector banks are to convert a part of the debt held by them in these companies into equity, following which the management teams of select PSUs will manage some of the units,” Mr. Jaitley added, stressing that this was not to be considered a government takeover or nationalisation of the companies. Mr. Jaitley held a meeting with Financial Services Secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das, officials from the PMO, chairpersons of SBI, ICICI Bank, Dena Bank, and Indian Bank, representatives from the Ministries of Steel, Power, and Shipping, and the chairpersons of NTPC, SAIL and Cochin Shipyard, to discuss the issue.

“There has been a lot done already with regard to the NPA situations in these sectors, and the issue for the meeting was with regard to what further can be done regarding certain defaulters,” Mr. Jaitley said. The steel sector, one of the highest contributors to bank NPAs, had outstanding loans of about Rs.3 lakh crore as of August 2016.

To help the power sector, the Centre has implemented the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana, under which states are to take over 75 per cent of their respective discoms’ debt and issue bonds to pay for it. The remaining 25 per cent of the debt is to be serviced through state government-backed bonds issued by the discoms themselves.