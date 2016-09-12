In a bid to expand trade ties with a few Asia Pacific nations, including China, the Union Cabinet on Monday approved a move for exchange of tariff concessions under the Asia Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA).

APTA (formerly the Bangkok Agreement) was inked in 1975 and is the oldest preferential trade pact between Asia-Pacific countries. The current membership of APTA consists of Bangladesh, China, India, Laos, (South) Korea, and Sri Lanka, but it will soon include Mongolia.

APTA is an initiative under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) for trade expansion through exchange of tariff concessions among developing country members of the Asia Pacific Region, an official statement said.

The APTA covers a market comprising nearly three billion people. The APTA market size is around $15 trillion in terms of Gross Domestic Product. Since this is a preferential trade agreement, the basket of items as well as extent of tariff concessions are enlarged during the trade negotiating rounds which are launched from time to time, the statement said. Till date, three rounds of trade negotiations have taken place, it added.

According to government sources, India is likely to benefit from offers of China and Korea for duty concessions in sectors including textiles, chemicals and iron & steel. Industry sources, however, said Indian industry has not gained much from APTA so far, especially in sectors such as textiles. India, meanwhile, has in return offered duty concessions on rail rolling stock, nuclear reactors and fissile material besides other raw materials from to boost the ‘Make In India’ initiative, government sources said.

International trade expert Nagesh Kumar said, “APTA is relevant as it is the only preferential trade agreement in force between India and China. The concessions under APTA are on a give-and-take basis. India’s tariff concession offers are only in areas where it is comfortable and where it has got something in return.”

Kumar, who is the Director & Head of UN-ESCAP's South and South-West office, in comments made in his personal capacity, pointed out that though India is part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (or RCEP, the mega-regional FTA between the 16 Asia-Pacific nations including India and China) negotiations, the RCEP will take some more time to be implemented as it is still under negotiations, following which it has to be signed and ratified.

Though another mega-trade pact called the Trans-Pacific Partnership (between 12 Pacific Rim nations including the US) is in the works, its future is clouded by uncertainty as the US Presidential candidates, in election rhetoric, have been speaking against it, Kumar said.

The Cabinet approval on Monday will deepen the concessions being offered under this Agreement, the official statement said. Approval was also given to amend the preamble of APTA to effect accession of Mongolia as the seventh participating state. These decisions will be implemented once all members ratify it by the Fourth Session of the Ministerial Council of APTA, slated to be held in January 2017 in Bangkok.