A strategy of increasing its distribution-network coupled with an appropriate product-mix has enabled biscuit major Britannia Industries Ltd to penetrate the Hindi heartland, where the company had a weak presence.

“We now have a double-digit share – around 14 per cent-- in these markets, against the single-digit share that the company had had two years back ,” Varun Berry, BIL managing director said, adding that it would like to see it increase to 25 per cent.

Penetration of markets in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat is also in alignment with BIL’s plans of tapping the rural markets in a big way.

“Our go-to-market strategy, which entails widening our distribution network through a focus on direct reach, rural market and weak states have helped us outpace the market,” he said. Th company has offered a whole bouquet of products staring from mass-based products like Marie but also including Good Day and some premium products.