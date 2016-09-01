In a move to increase competition that could lead to better price discovery of stressed assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed commercial banks to sell such loans to their competitors as well as to non-banking financial companies. Till now, banks are allowed to sell stressed loans to asset reconstruction companies.

“Prospective buyers (of stressed assets) need not be restricted to securitisation or reconstruction companies. Banks may also offer the assets to other banks/NBFCs/financial institutions, etc. who have the necessary capital and expertise in resolving stressed assets,” according to an RBI statement.

Participation of more buyers will result in better price discovery, it said. The banking regulator has advised banks to identify assets that could be sold, at least annually, preferably at the start the year.

The regulator also directed that all doubtful assets above a threshold amount be reviewed by the board periodically.