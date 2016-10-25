The Centre expects the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 to become operational by the end of December, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.

“We have a definite roadmap to implement the bankruptcy law, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is working on it, the Law Ministry, the Legislative Department have played a very significant role in finalising the legislation and they will continue to have a very significant role in finalising the regulations,” Mr. Das said.

“Now it is the responsibility of both government and industry bodies and every category of professionals to develop information utilities, to develop insolvency professionals and take the implementation of this law forward and see that it is fully implemented and the economy and country is able to get its full benefits,” Mr. Das said, while responding to a query at a conference hosted by Assocham.

“I think the most critical thing for success of the bankruptcy code will be our ability to create good quality insolvency professionals,” Mr. Das said. “This opens up opportunities for professionals from the field of banking, legal professionals, chartered accountants, other finance professionals, and people who have experience in the management of companies.”

Stressing that the bankruptcy law and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax regime make the Indian economy dynamic and efficient, he said that the GST Council was expected to reach a final decision regarding the tax rates soon.

“We hope and are quite confident that they (the tax rates) will get resolved in the next meeting of the GST Council in the first week of November,” Mr. Das said. “I think in, maybe one or two more sittings, it should come to a conclusion.”