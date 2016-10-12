As Britain heads for the EU exit, financial firms intending to move London-based jobs to continental Europe face a costly choice: offer generous relocation and redundancy packages, or expect a flood of lawsuits from disgruntled staff.

Employment lawyers say some worried City workers have already been in touch to clarify their rights if banks, asset managers and other businesses decide they need new homes in the euro zone for operations hit by Brexit uncertainty.

While the terms of Britain's exit remain unknown, many firms operating in the City of London are intent on protecting their right to sell financial services throughout the European Union under its “passporting” rules. This is likely to mean setting up shop in a centre still in the bloc, such as Paris or Frankfurt.

But lawyers told Reuters this option could expose employers to legal action if workers in love with London life, or who have pressing family reasons to stay in the British capital, don't want to move or feel under-compensated for their troubles.

“The practical logistics of moving lots of people are complex and the legal side will also be very complex,” said Crowley Woodford, partner at law firm Ashurst. “It will be very hard for banks to avoid constructive dismissal lawsuits. There will be the headache of litigation coming out of this.”

Prime Minister Theresa May said last week she would trigger what is likely to be a two-year process to leave the EU by the end of March.

Sense of urgency



This heightened a sense of urgency among financial services firms to decide which parts of their businesses need to be moved, to where, and when, industry sources said.

Investment banks have already warned they could move thousands of jobs if the City loses access to the EU's single market, while the European Central Bank has signalled it could force euro trading out of London, the world's largest foreign exchange market.