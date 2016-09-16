While saying that the steel and infrastructure sectors remain the top contributors to bank non-performing assets, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the steel sector is slowly turning around with companies beginning to pay interest to banks, and that banks are optimistic about the infrastructure sector.

“Provisioning with regard to NPAs has been increasing,” Mr Jaitley said in a press conference following a quarterly review of public sector banks on Friday. “The major contributors continue to be the steel and infrastructure sectors. With regard to the steel companies, balance sheets have started turning and they have started paying interest. However, unless they pay the entire interest due, they cannot be reclassified.”

The banks also express optimism regarding the infrastructure sector, Mr Jaitley said. “Highways picking up and the steps taken by the government in the construction sector would add a lot of liquidity to those accounts,” he said.

Regarding the Stand Up India scheme, which was also under review during the meeting, Mr. Jaitley said that there was greater interest among women entrepreneurs, but a special effort still needs to be made to engage the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

“The banks did admit that they are finding it challenging to find alternative promoters and buyers to take over stressed assets,” Mr. Jaitley added.

Regarding the MUDRA scheme, the Finance Minister said that Rs 86,000 crore has already been disbursed this year in relation to the target of Rs 1,80,000 crore. “Slow moving banks have been asked to rectify this and meet the target,” Mr. Jaitley said.

Mr Jaitley also said that though PSBs have been financially challenged, especially due to high NPAs, he hopes that they would soon recover to a situation where they could adequately transmit the interest rate cuts implemented by the central bank.