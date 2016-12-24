Nusli Wadia voted out as Independent Director of Tata Chemicals

more-in

Industrialist Nusli Wadia has been voted out as an independent director of Tata Chemicals.

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 23 put to vote a resolution of Tata Sons, the promoter of the company, for removal and appointment of directors.

According to the results made available to the exchanges today, 75.67 per cent votes went in favour of the resolution for the removal of Mr. Wadia.

All the the votes in the promoters’ category, 48.55 per cent in the institutional investors’ category and 64.98 per cent votes from the retail category went in favour of the resolution.

However, as per directives of the Bombay High Court, the resolution passed at the EGM for the removal of Mr. Wadia would be subject to the orders passed by the court at the interim stage and also one seat in the board would remain vacant till further order.

Directors appointed

Shareholders at the Tata Chemicals EGM also approved Tata Sons’ resolutions for the appointment of Tata Group veterans Bhaskar Bhat and S. Padmanabhan as directors of the company.

Tata Chemicals’ was the last of the EGMs called for by Tata group companies for the removal of former chairman Cyrus Mistry and Independent Director Mr. Wadia.

While Mr.Mistry was voted out as director at the Extraordinary General Meetings of Tata Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Teleservices, his removal was not put to vote at the EGMs of Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals as he had resigned from all group companies on December 19.

Mr. Wadia was, however, voted out as director of Tata Steel and Tata Motors, prior to the Tata Chemicals EGM.

Four minority shareholders of Tata Group firms led by Janak Mathuradas have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court which allowed the EGMs to continue but directed the companies to keep one Board seat vacant should the procedure for removal of an Independent Director is decided.

The petitioners urged that promoters shouldn’t vote for the removal of Independent Directors.

“As per law Mr. Wadia is out. He has been voted out through simple majority at all the EGMs as per the existing provisions on removal of directors,” said Shaikesh Haribhakti, CEO & Managing Partner Haribhakti Group.

“Now all eyes are on the court as to what order it would pass and what directive it would provide to legislators and regulators to do in future with regard to the removal of independent directors who are appointed with a tenure. It remains a question whether an Independent Director who has been appointed to protect the interest of minority shareholders of a company should be voted out by minority shareholders or by all shareholders as has been done in these case,” he added.