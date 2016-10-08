Andhra Pradesh will be among the top three states in India by 2022 with a ‘high Happiness Index’ seven years later and the most preferred destination by 2050, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told delegates at the India World Summit here.

Mr. Naidu outlined his plans to develop “Amaravati,” the proposed new capital for the state of Andhra Pradesh, in to a new mega city. He said the capital will eventually become a major economic engine for the state.

It will have facilities such as walk-to-work, urban spaces geared towards social interaction and availability of essential services and outlets within five minutes walk from home.