The Union government and Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a $500 million loan for constructing India’s longest river bridge across Ganga in Bihar.
The 9.8-km-long road bridge project will improve road connectivity between north and south Bihar and serve as a link between Patna and the surrounding areas, an official statement said here on Tuesday.
