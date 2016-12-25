Withdrawal of notes will boost credit flow: CII

more-in

A day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said demonetisation was turning informal savings into formal ones, the country’s top trade body, Confederation of Indian Industry said the move would also enable banks to channel these to productive assets and offer differentiated interest rates to borrowers while lowering the risk of bad loans in the future.

To achieve this, CII has recommended the creation of an inter-linked digital database that could be accessed by financiers.

“The data for small and medium enterprises as well as corporates is present in the system, though the ownership is with different government bodies.

“It is possible to thread these data points together for a well-connected digital infrastructure that can enable banks to lend to credible borrowers,” said CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee in a statement.

Union Bank of India chairman and managing director Arun Tiwari said that a comprehensive digital data infrastructure would provide banks the ability to identify fraud and data manipulation or stress early, while helping corporates to access cheaper credit.

Banks to benefit

All enterprises have some sort of identification and activity data available with different authorities, such as the revenue department, Registrar of Companies, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, property tax department and utility providers. If made available seamlessly, banks would benefit from authentic financial and other data to accurately identify the right customers and they may choose to offer loans at varied interest rates depending on the strength of the data of the customer, according to the CII.

“A robust credit data infrastructure will allow banks to better analyse financial data by way of triangulation of information and also provide greater industry insights… it would also lower costs and potentially ease the flow of credit to MSME segment,” said Axis Bank managing director and CEO Shikha Sharma who chairs CII’s National Banking Committee.