MUMBAI: Nusli Wadia has filed a defamation suit against Tata Sons and its board of directors. Tata Sons had sought the removal of Mr. Wadia as independent director from three Tata group companies alleging that he had acted against the interests of the firms.

“The defamation suit was filed by Veritas Legal on behalf of Mr. Wadia claiming Rs. 3,000 crore in damages,” a senior partner in the law firm said.