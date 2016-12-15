Trade deficit widens in November to $13 billion

more-in

The country’s goods trade deficit ballooned to $13 billion in November — the highest since $13.08 billion in July 2015 and up from $10.41 billion in October this year — owing to imports outpacing exports during the month under review. Trade deficit in November 2015 was $10.47 billion.

For the third consecutive month, goods exports recorded a positive growth — of 2.29 per cent year-on-year to $20 billion in November. However, goods imports in November grew at a faster pace at 10.44 per cent to $33.02 billion, according to the data released on Thursday by the Commerce Ministry.

Gold imports jumped 23.2 per cent in November to $4.36 billion. The previous highest in value terms was $4.96 billion in August 2015. In October 2016, imports of the yellow metal had jumped 108.4 per cent to $3.5 billion. Following demonetisation, there were speculations that the government might impose curbs on imports and domestic holdings of gold. Oil imports in November were up 5.9 per cent to $6.8 billion, while non-oil imports grew 11.7 per cent to $26.2 billion.

Due to the persistent weak external demand, exports had shrunk consecutively from December 2014 to May 2016, but then recorded a 1.97 per cent growth in June. However, it again slipped back into negative growth territory in July and August before re-entering the positive growth zone in September with a 4.8 per cent growth. Exports had registered an 8.22 per cent growth in October.

S.C. Ralhan, president of the country’s apex exporters’ body, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said the sentiment still remains low in the global market and factors like demonetisation and the US Fed rate hike have added to the woes of the exporters. However, he added that it was assuring that 20 out of 30 major product groups registered positive growth in November. Iron ore exports recorded 1012 per cent growth to $189.7 million, while engineering goods grew 11.6 per cent to $4.96 billion and petroleum products exports went up by 3.37 per cent to $2.4 billion. Non-petroleum exports in November grew 2.1 per cent to $17.6 billion. However, gems and jewellery sector contracted in the month by 12.8 per cent to $2.5 billion, while readymade garments shrunk 2.93 per cent to $1.1 billion. Ralhan said the major encouraging sign was that the overall exports during April-November 2016-17 turned positive with a growth of 0.1 per cent to $174.9 billion. India’s goods exports during the fiscal would be around $270-280 billion, he added.

According to the commerce ministry, the exports of USA (0.25%), Japan (9.81%) grew, but that of China and the European Union exhibited negative growth of (-10.15%) and (-0.57%) respectively for September 2016 over the corresponding period of previous year, as per the latest WTO statistics. (ENDS)