Titan beats demonetisation blues, revives Favre Leuba

Bucking the trend of deferred product introductions in the wake of the withdrawal of high-denomination banknotes, jewellery and watch retailer Titan Company Ltd. has brought the ‘Favre Leuba’ Swiss watch brand to India.

Response for the vintage brand’s products, with prices pegged between Rs.1.6 lakh and Rs.3.8 lakh, has been good so far, according to the company.

“We have received very good feedback for the collection and the brand recall is heartening to note, especially in the Indian market,” Thomas Morf, CEO, Favre-Leuba, said in e-mailed comments. “Favre-Leuba was re-presented in Japan market on October 6.... India followed next ... We will soon be having the brand’s presence in Dubai, Taiwan and then Hong Kong between December 2016 and January 2017. The initial market reception has been excellent across Japan as well as India,” Mr. Morf said. Favre Leuba AG (FLAG) was incorporated in 2012 by Titan as a subsidiary. The brand is being revived in a contemporary form that retains its heritage while making it relevant for today’s global connoisseur, the company said.

Oldest brand

It is among the world’s oldest watch brands.

The first (pocket) watch was manufactured by Favre Leuba in 1718 and the brand was registered as a trademark in 1737. It has had a continuous involvement with eight generations of the family associated with the company, making it among the most renowned family-owned brands in the Swiss watch industry, according to the FLAG website.

Ladies’ line

Mr. Morf said that while the ladies’ line would be unveiled in three months’ time, the line up for men had been introduced featuring 21 designs.

The project (to redesign products) started two years ago, he added.

S. Ravi Kant, Titan’s CEO, watches and accessories, said the company’s premium watches priced in the range of Rs.5,000 and above were outpacing other categories with growth at about 12 per cent. “When it comes to demonetisation, we had the highest impact in the first week across retail and other channels. However, retail has more or less bounced back to normal now,” he said.

Sajid Ismail, horologist and owner of a century-old retail watch outlet in the city’s business district, said although Favre Leuba was not in the league of a Rolex, or an Omega, or a Patek Phillipe, it was still a vintage brand, with the watches popular among collectors.

“We still get four to five such watches for repairs every month and the response after the relaunch is not surprising,” Mr. Ismail said.