Tata Sons serves legal notice to Cyrus Mistry

: Tata Sons, through its legal representatives, served a legal notice to Tata Sons’ ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry on charges of criminal breach of trust and confidentiality for his decision to a detailed petition in the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai seeking relief.

Tata Sons demanded that Mr. Mistry must stop sharing any confidential and sensitive information accessed by him on his capacity as director of Tata Sons.

Two investment firms, Cyrus Investment Private and Sterling Investment Private, both owned and controlled by the Mistry family, had on December 20, 2016 moved the tribunal seeking dismissal of the Tata Sons’ board among others.

Tata Sons said as part of that petition, the two investment firms had “deliberately included in the petition, as exhibits, confidential data, business strategies, financial information pertaining to the business affairs of Tata Sons, Tata Group companies and joint ventures.”

“By passing on confidential and sensitive information accessed by you ..to companies owned and controlled by your family, you have acted in complete violation of your confidentiality undertakings to Tata Sons, your fiduciary duties towards Tata Sons and your obligations under the Tata Code of Conduct.”

‘Intention of causing harm’

“Please note that not only have you breached your legal duties as a director, but you have acted recklessly with the sole intent to cause harm and loss to our clients,” according to the notice.

The notice said Mr. Mistry was entrusted with confidential and sensitive information which was in the nature of property, in his capacity as director and he had deliberately used such information in violation of law to cause loss to Tata Sons and Tata Group companies.

“Your actions and omissions have resulted in criminal breach of trust,” according to the legal notice.

“Such reckless failure on your part in discharging your fiduciary , legal and contractual duties has caused irreparable harm and damage to Tata Sons and Tata Group and our client intends to exercise all legal rights and pursue all remedies available in relation to such breach on your part.”

“Your actions and omissions have exposed Tata Sons to potential claims from third parties and our client has every intention to make you liable for such claims,” according to the notice.

Stating that Mr. Mistry’s action was an act of mismanagement, the notice added that such deliberate act clearly established the fact that he was no well wisher of Tata Sons and the Tata Group companies.

“The lack of JN Tata ethos in your conduct, which you espouse often, is obvious,” the notice said.

“We also demand that you ensure that any such information which is sought to be used in legal proceedings, any documents or part thereof which are unrelated to the matters being agitated in such legal proceedings are suitably redacted,” according to the legal notice.