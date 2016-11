more-in

Tata Power asked to call for EGM to eject Mistry

In yet another development, Tata Sons has asked Tata Power Company Ltd to convene an EGM of the shareholders of the company for considering and passing of a resolution to remove Mr. Cyrus Mistry as Director of the company. Tata Sons Ltd., being the promoter, holds 31.05 per cent stake in Tata Power. Now the board of Tata Power will fix a date for the EGM.