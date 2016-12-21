Tata Nano adds to traffic congestion, says Mandaviya

more-in

Tata Motors’ Nano, which was touted as the world’s cheapest car at the time of its launch in 2008, has added to traffic congestion in Indian cities, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Mansukh L Mandaviya, said.

“Though home-grown automaker, Tata Motors introduced its Nano car within a price bracket of Rs 1.5 lakhs-2 lakhs for middle class buyers ...in a way it disturbed urban road transport by only adding to the traffic congestion,” Mr. Mandaviya said at an Assocham conference here.

The Minister said there was a need to promote research and development to devise a sustainable urban road transport model “that is suitable for India and should not ape the west,” according to an Assocham statement.