Tata Group is no one’s personal fiefdom says Mistry

Mumbai: Seeking support ahead of the extra-ordinary general meetings (EGMs) of Tata Group firms seeking to remove him as a director, ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry reached out to shareholders of six Tata group urging them to think beyond ‘the here and now and be a part of defining the future.’

“I urge you to have your voice heard loud and clear. I ask you to be a part of defining the future,” said Mr. Mistry in 15-page letter addressed to shareholders of six Tata Group firms, TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors and Indian Hotels.

‘Inflection point’

Mr. Mistry said, “Let me say, this never was about me. The entire Tata Group, as indeed your Company, is now at an inflection point. The world is looking at us. Governments, Indian and foreign, employees, Indian and foreign, corporates, Indian and foreign, indeed entire societies and industries are watching us. The actions we collectively take now, is what will define the Tata Group’s future.”

Justifying the legacy issues, Mistry said, “If I have been critical of past decisions, it was not to apportion blame but in an effort to redeem the future. My attempt to bring about reform was attempted to be cut short on October 24, 2016. But I have said this before - the individual is irrelevant in the larger scheme of things. The movement to reform cannot and will not be arrested.”

Stating that there had been ‘flagrant disregard for governance and blatant penchant for misconduct’ on part of Tata Sons, Mr. Mistry cited a few developments. One was to do with “Tata Sons General Counsel pressuring Tata Motors Company Secretary to circulate an unsigned legal opinion from a law firm that is advising Tata Sons, to gag the independent directors from expressing any view on my performance as Chairman of Tata Motors.”

The second was “Tata Consultancy Services informing stock exchanges that its Chairman stood replaced at the request of Tata Sons without either calling a Board Meeting or passing a circular resolution of the Board.”

Referring to CEOs of group companies meeting Mr. Tata, Mr. Mistry said, “Mr. Ratan Tata was asked by a CEO why I was removed as Executive Chairman. Mr. Ratan Tata is reported to have replied that ‘the answer will probably go with me to my grave.’”

“I have treated Mr. Ratan Tata with the respect and dignity that he can command. Indeed, a retired chairman can always feel that his “legacy” is under threat. But a retired chairman can also move on without feeling insecure about his legacy and have the emotional stature to know that what was once a right decision at one point in time may not be a right decision at another point in time,” said Mr. Mistry in the letter.

“Your Company has no reason to be swayed by the conduct of Tata Sons. Tata Sons does not guarantee any financial assistance for your Company. In fact, your Company has done its best to help Tata Sons retain its equity ownership,” said Mr. Mistry